Minturn voters OK tax on use of construction materials

MINTURN — Voters in Eagle County's second oldest town are in support of an additional tax of 4 percent on construction materials used in the town of Minturn, according to election results as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6.

After the second round of ballots were counted on election night, 71 percent of Minturn voters supported the construction use tax — ballot issue 1B — and 29 percent were against it. With 399 Minturn ballots counted as of 9 p.m., town officials were excited about the turnout.

"That is a huge turnout for any year, much less an off year," Mayor Matt Scherr said. "This council did a lot of work to go out and talk to people and educate them. To me, this is just a huge shift in how Minturn is starting to work as a community about how we run our town."

Implementing a use tax on building materials would give the town a capital fund to work with on other projects. While not much construction has happened in Minturn recently, there are a couple of projects in the works, including bringing water service to Dowd Junction.

In 2017, if this tax would have been implemented, Minturn Mayor Matt Scherr said it could have raised about $250,000 — the town's share in the $3 million sidewalk project.

"We had to scrape to find that money," Scherr said. "Had we had it in place, it would have made a difference."

Recommended Stories For You

Most towns throughout Eagle County have a similar tax, and voters approved Vail's use tax in 2007.

The Minturn Town Council will begin discussions about building a "robust capital plan," Scherr said, as opposed to the "narrow capital plan" the town had been operating on for years.

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.