Minturn voters re-elect Scherr as Mayor

Town of Minturn voters re-elected Mayor Matt Scherr on Tuesday, April 3. Scherr received 134 votes while former Mayor Hawkeye Flaherty received 70 votes.

Voters also elected Brian Eggleton, John Widerman and Earle Bidez to four-year terms on the town council. The three men ran unchallenged as five seats were up for grabs.

The council is expected to appoint two more members to two year terms at their regular meeting on April 18.