Minturn water shutoff ‘imminent,’ boil water advisory in effect as crews fix water leak

Crews are on scene at 551 Main Street in Minturn for a water leak and shutdown, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 12:09 p.m. Thursday. “Water shutoff is imminent for all areas in Minturn, north of Cemetery Road,” according to the alert.

A boil water advisory, where users are advised to boil tap water before consuming it, is also in effect until further notice.

This story will be updated.