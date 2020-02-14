Minturn’s Antique Accents offers distinctive items

Antique Accents in Minturn offers distinctive items from the ancient to the more recent.



Business name: Antique Accents

Location: Minturn

Date opened: 1991

Owner: Rebecca Callender

Contact information: Call 970-306-8352

What goods or services do you provide? I provide antiques and collections from Colorado. I also work with interior designers and other dealers.

What’s new or exciting at your place? I’m opening up a saleroom as well as a bead and gemstone room that will offer jewelry making supplies.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? I’m always here to answer any questions about something a customer might have and the information about it.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? I always let customers shop without any interruption. I am not a high-pressure salesperson. People find the perfect treasure, then usually ask me about the piece. It’s an interesting shop with lots of nooks to explore. Customers can expect a unique adventure when coming in. I’m always buying and changing things around. It’s a different market these days. People are looking for 1970s stuff instead of 1790’s items. So, I offer both.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I’m originally from Maryland but moved to the valley in 1980. I grew up in the country store/antiques business that my parents owned. I love the antique business, and I’m learning every day about something I haven’t seen before as well as how to price it. I always say I went to the school of hard knocks because if I make a be mistake, it’s me who pays for it.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? One of my favorite stories is about Britney Spears. I carry vintage clothing and really didn’t recognize her. Anyway, she asked if I had a changing be room to try on a Victorian ladies’ top undergarment. I directed her to my small, packed full-bathroom. She came out just holding it up with one hand — everyone else was looking at her. I had no idea who she wàs when she asked me why it didn’t fit. I told her during that period of time women made it custom for themselves and that her bone structure was bigger and her bust was too small for the top. After be she left, customers came informed me that I had just told Britney that her bone structure was too big and her bust was too small. I honestly didn’t know!