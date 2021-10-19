MIRA Bus to host health and wellness fair in Edwards

The MIRA Bus is a traveling RV that brings free health and wellness resources directly into underserved communities across Eagle County.

Melina Valsecia Monreal/Courtesy photo

The MIRA Bus is hosting a health and wellness fair on Tuesday to mark Binational Health Week, an annual effort to mobilize resources and improve the health and well-being of underserved Latino populations in the United States and Canada.

The bus, a traveling RV that provides health and wellness resources to under-resourced communities across Eagle County, was invited by the Mexican Consulate of Denver to host the event together from 3 to 6 p.m.

The event is free to attend and will be held at the Eagle River Village Mobile Home Park in Edwards, according to a press release from the MIRA Bus.

The MIRA Bus will team up with local service providers to offer a variety of health care services, resources and referrals to residents at no cost to them.

The organization is calling upon all Eagle County service providers who might be interested in offering a free service for the day to reach out to the MIRA Bus at resourcebusmira@gmail.com . Local service providers are also invited to come and bring educational materials or applications for visitors to fill out for services, activities or giveaways.

The event will also feature free food and beverages, games and crafts for children of all ages.

The MIRA Bus will offer COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots. The Mexican Consulate in Denver will give a presentation with information about its services including dual nationality procedures, passport requirements, consular registration and voting credentials.

Visitors will be asked to check in with MIRA staff when they arrive to receive a raffle booklet. Attendees who fill the booklet with stickers from each provider will be entered into a raffle to win gift cards of up to $200.

Services will be offered in Eagle River Village’s community center and in the outdoor area adjacent to the community center.

Each year, Binational Health Week brings consulates of Latin American countries in the United States and Canada together with nonprofits and service providers to better address the needs of Latino citizens in the two countries, according to the Health Initiative of the Americas.

Last year marked the 20th annual Binational Health Week. The purpose of the annual event is to improve the health and well-being of underserved Latino populations as well as to “bring awareness and knowledge of different wellness and health providers that are available to residents; and to provide education opportunities to learn about different health-related issues,” according to the release.

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com