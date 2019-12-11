Yen Hanson found safe
Update (08:04 p.m.): Henson has been found safe.
—-
Yen L. Hanson, age 15, has been reported missing. He is 5’ 5” with black hair, brown eyes with a dark complexion.
Yen was last seen at Eagle Valley High School around 10:30 a.m. today on 12/11/2019.
If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact dispatch at (970) 479-2201 or use Safe 2 Tell, http://www.safe2tell.org or call 1 (877) 542– 7233
