Missing 3-year-old in Eagle Village area
Missing 3-year-old in Eagle Village area

Staff Report
  

Eagle County officials reported a missing 3-year-old boy in Eagle Villas area late Friday night into Saturday morning.

The child’s name is Sebastian and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and red shoes.

Call 911 with information. 

