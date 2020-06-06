Missing 3-year-old in Eagle Village area
Eagle County officials reported a missing 3-year-old boy in Eagle Villas area late Friday night into Saturday morning.
The child’s name is Sebastian and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and red shoes.
Call 911 with information.
