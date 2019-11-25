Missing local man found deceased near Eagle River in Edwards

The body of Joseph Viola was pulled from the Eagle River. Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis says a cause of death is still being determined.

Special to the Daily

According to a news release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, authorities on Sunday found a deceased local man near the Eagle River in Edwards. A massive rescue effort with numerous partner agencies retrieved the body of longtime local, Joseph A. Viola, age 54.

An investigation into Viola’s death is underway.

Agencies involved in the search efforts and retrieval of the body include the Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Eagle County Paramedics, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Coroner’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Avon Police Department, Eagle Police Department, ECO Transit and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center.

Efforts to identify the cause of death are being led by the Eagle County Coroner’s Office. Foul play has not been ruled out at this time. The Sheriff’s Office would like to assure the community that there is no ongoing threat and thank those who may have been concerned by the activities for their understanding and patience while the investigation continues.

If you think you may have any information about this incident, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.