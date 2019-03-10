Missing man’s last known activity was a lift scan on Vail Mountain

VAIL — Yunlong Chen is missing, and the last known activity related to him was his ski pass being scanned at Vail for a few lift rides the morning of Feb. 28, 2019.

Chen, 55, is from China and was traveling alone on a ski vacation. He was scheduled to fly to British Columbia for a few days after Vail, before returning to China. Police said he didn't make it to British Columbia.

His family in China reported him missing when he did not arrive back home.

"That may have caused some of the delay in reporting," said Eagle County Sheriff's Detective Aaron Veldheer.

Also, "he was known to maybe be a little bit loose on his schedule," Veldheer added.

Chen was spotted at the Vail Transportation Center between 8:15 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 28, before scanning his pass at Gondola One. He was carrying luggage with him, which he dropped off somewhere before heading up to Mountain Plaza.

"He scanned a few (lifts) at Vail," Veldheer said.

It's unknown, however, if Chen got off the mountain that day.

Veldheer wasn't able to share more information about Chen's luggage or the lifts his pass scanned that day.

Some of that information "we're holding onto right now because it's still an active investigation," Veldheer said.

There is no suspicion of foul play at this time.

In the photos taken of him that morning, Chen was wearing bright orange ski pants and a bright blue jacket.

If anyone has any information about Chen or his whereabouts, please call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at (970) 328-8500 or the Vail Public Safety Communications Center to speak with the Investigations team at (970) 479-2201.