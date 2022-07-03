Mission Mt. Mangart screens in Slovenia

Chris Anthony, fourth from left, recently traveled to Slovenia in June to share his documentary, “Mission Mt. Mangart.”

Chris Anthony/Courtesy photo

As we reflect on our freedoms this Fourth of July holiday weekend, the history of the 10th Mountain Division comes to mind. There are several reminders and resources about this winter warfare unit that trained just south of Vail at Camp Hale and went on to fight pivotal battles during World War II like the Battle of Riva Ridge, Mt. Belvedere and Lake Garda.

Some of these reminders include the 10th Mountain Division statue next to the Covered Bridge on Bridge Street, one of the most photographed areas in town; Riva Ridge, the longest run on Vail Mountain; and the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s exhibit displaying the artifacts, equipment and stories about the history of the winter warriors.

These brave soldiers came back to the U.S. and created the modern ski industry into what we know it as today. Many ski areas such as Vail were started because of soldiers like Pete Seibert and Bob Parker, who were members of the 10th Mountain Division.

“We are learning there are so many stories attached to the history of the 10th Mountain Division. Many of them just coming to the surface, such as the battle of Torbole and Riva Del Garda, the women who played a role in their success and a period when the 10th Mountain Division ended up along the Yugoslavian border to push Tito’s army back,” said Vail local and Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee Chris Anthony.

Anthony is the writer, director, editor, narrator and producer of the documentary “Mission Mt. Mangart” which brings to light the events from 1939 leading up to June 3, 1945 when a ski race was held near the border of former Yugoslavia, hosted and organized by the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division.

“After Germany surrendered in Europe, Japan was still fighting in the Pacific where the 10th Mountain Division was original scheduled to deploy, but they were sent east instead to the Yugoslavian border,” Anthony said.

Inspired by retired Brigadier General of the Slovenian Mountain Troops, Janez Kavar, Anthony worked closely with the Slovenians to recreate the race on Mt. Mangart on the original setting and in original gear 73 years almost to the day of the actual event.

Chris Anthony signs posters at a screening of “Mission Mt. Mangart” in Slovenia.

Chris Anthony/Courtesy photo

After seven years in production, Anthony debuted the film on November 11, Veterans Day, with the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver.

Anthony was invited to return to Slovenia by the United States Embassy in Slovenia for a celebration of the 77th anniversary of the race on Mt. Mangart as well as screen his film at a number of stops throughout the country. The United States Embassy collaborated with NATO, Slovenia’s Ministry of Defense, The Municipality of Bovec and the Slovenian Mountain Troops to create an amazing 10-day tour of the country.

The kick off for the event as on June 3, the anniversary date of the race and Anthony traveled to Bovec, the town closest to the base of Mt. Mangart and met with the mayor of Bovec, Valter Mlekuž, U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia, Jamie L. Harpootlian, members of the National Assembly and other dignitaries at the saddle of Mt. Mangart for a ceremony celebrating the 77th anniversary of the ski race and the special bond between the two countries.

In Ambassador Harpootlian’s speech she highlights the love of skiing and how that race on June 3, 1945 links the two countries together:

“This ski race is emblematic of the only good thing that can come out of war – its peaceful conclusion. After months of horrific fighting, these men were able to share the joys of peace with the community of Bovec, Slovenia. That special feeling has bound us together these last 77 years.”

“The joy of joy of sport has always been a healthy distraction from the evils of the world. May we remember and be thankful for all those who sacrificed for our freedoms as we celebrate peace today.”

In addition to being part of the ceremony at the base of Mt. Mangart, Anthony visited high schools and universities and held other public appearances and screenings of “Mission Mt. Mangart.”

While in Slovenia, Chris Anthony held screenings for “Mission Mt. Mangart” at high schools, universities and public theaters.

Chris Anthony/Courtesy photo

The Slovenian Embassy in Washington, D.C. is inviting Anthony to come and stay at the embassy and show the film to invited guests on September 1 following an invitation back to Fort Drum to share the film once again with current solders of the 10th Mountain Division on August 30.

“Mission Mt. Mangart” has received endorsements from two-and four-star generals as well as the Slovenian Ambassador to the United States. “Mission Mt. Mangart” also won the Best Historical Documentary award at the Cannes World Film Festival in April 2021 and was nominated again for an overall Best Historical Documentary award for the years of 2021 and 2022 at the Cannes World Film Festival. It also received awards for the original music scores produced by Carlo Nicolau and Chris Anthony.