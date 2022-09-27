‘Moms Rock’ climbing classes provide much-needed support for new mothers

Josephine Moore scales a climbing wall at a "Moms Rock" class led by her mother, Courtney Moore at Eagle Climbing and Fitness.

Courtney Moore/ Courtesy Photo

Navigating life postpartum is undoubtedly difficult for mothers. That challenge may only be amplified when a new mother does not have ample social support available.

While experiencing this challenge herself, Eagle Climbing and Fitness employee Courtney Moore sought to provide a resource that had previously been unavailable to herself: A mommy and me climbing class called “Moms Rock.”

Moore explained how having the opportunity to find community within an established interest can help new mothers feel more like “themselves.” After giving birth, a mother of young children may feel as though they lost their identity and individuality — they do, after all, have a whole other person under their wing now.

In Moore’s experience with her two young children, she explained that isolation and a sense of loss of self become even more difficult to manage when a parent’s young child starts crawling. The child’s newfound mobility makes it possible for more dangerous situations to arise. Moore said any new parent can attest to the quickness young ones can find themselves in harm’s way. In constantly playing the role of a protector, she explained that having the time to do what they love often goes out the window for a new mom.

Mothers Stacy Duval (left) and Sara Wilson (right) help their young children, Charlotte (left) and Maverick (right) get accustomed to safely climbing at a “Moms Rock” mommy and me climbing class.

Courtney Moore/ Courtesy photo

With her younger child beginning to embark on crawling adventures, Moore said establishing a place where new mothers can find a community with a shared interest outside of all being new mothers was game-changing for herself. Moore explained how the extra support from the other new moms around her is what helped her start climbing again.

“I kind of started it just so I could find some other moms who have been through it or are going through it,” Moore said. “We can all share in the ‘It takes a village to raise the kids’ idea of just getting some extra pairs of eyes on the little ones so that moms can keep climbing or try climbing for the first time.”

The “Moms Rock” climbing classes, which started on Sept. 17 are not only there for moms to scale rock walls and find peer support, but also for their infants and toddlers to develop important safety skills.

Many of the safety skills the young children in Moore’s climbing classes learn involve familiarizing themselves with climbing gear should they grow up to share the interest with their mom. However, much of the safety that the infants and toddlers are getting taught can be transferred into other areas of their lives, which in turn can help their parents breathe easier.

“If they’re bouldering on the shorter walls, the biggest thing is that the kids learn to climb back down after they’re done climbing instead of jumping into mom or dad’s arms,” Moore said. “At some point in their toddlerhood or early childhood, they will climb when mom or dad is not within an arms-reach and we don’t want them launching themselves from, you know, our or even 10 feet up.”

Mom Lauryn Weaver spots for her child, Josie, while she gives climbing a try during Eagle Climbing and Fitness’ “Moms Rock” class.

Courtney Moore/ Courtesy photo

After getting the inevitable toddler tears out of the way at the beginning of class, Moore said the little ones and moms both ended up having a great time. The first portion of the class is designated for young children to explore and learn what climbing is all about. Once the kids have worn themselves out, Moore explained that the moms had their chance to enjoy climbing themselves.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the next mommy and me “Moms Rock” climbing class, visit EagleClimbing.com.