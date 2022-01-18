Meadow Mountain meetup targets moms seeking a backcountry escape

A local mother tours Meadow Mountain on a splitboard in Minturn. A community meetup and trailhead awareness event will take place at Meadow Mountain on Friday, starting at 9 a.m., with a moms’ specific component scheduled for 10 a.m.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

MINTURN — Meadow Mountain, a local hill with a U.S. Forest Service ranger station where you might expect to see a ski lodge, has long been Eagle County’s intro-to-backcountry location.

Trails have been cut into Meadow Mountain from the ski area that once operated there , along with the roads and catwalks you’re accustomed to seeing at a resort. There’s no longer any chairlifts, however, so it’s an ideal location to test out uphill equipment and learn about backcountry safety and awareness.

On Friday, Weston Backcountry, Colorado Adventure Guides and the Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center will host a community meet-up at Meadow Mountain where you can do just that.

But Ben Hilley, with Weston, says there’s another reason backcountry enthusiasts might enjoy Friday’s meet-up.

“It’s a way to meet other partners, which we’ve seen is one of the biggest hurdles to people getting into the backcountry,” Hilley said.

‘Mama meetup’

Friday’s meet-up will include a group tour, which starts at 9 a.m. sharp, Hilley said.

Visitors who arrive later will be welcome, as always, to enjoy self-guided tours without the group at Meadow Mountain. Weston won’t be providing rentals at the event, but Hilley said interested attendees are welcome to contact the company ahead of time to demo equipment. Weston is based in Eagle County and manufactures spilitboards and skis.

“Weston will be doing a quick overview of backcountry gear, and Colorado Avalanche Guides will give a safety talk and answer any questions people have on gear prior to the 9 a.m. departure,” Hilley said. “People are advised to arrive early to get a parking spot and dial any of their gear prior to the self-guided group tour.”

And at 10 a.m., there will be mothers’ specific meetup called a “Mama meetup,” which is sponsored by Women Who Splitboard Colorado .

The idea again, Hilley said, is to connect people with similar interests.

“Lots of times these days that happens online, so we see this is an in-real-life opportunity for those who don’t connect as easily on the internet,” he said.

A group of backcountry skiers and snowboarders touring in the Vail area.

Jeff Kepler/Courtesy photo

Beacon training available

Meadow Mountain is located on U.S. 24 roughly 0.25 miles from the Interstate 70 Minturn exit.

The area recently saw the addition of a White River National Forest avalanche beacon training park, and the Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center will be on hand Friday helping people navigate the beacon park, starting at 11 a.m.

“This accessible public location should help encourage more people to become proficient using avalanche transceivers, which can help save lives,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis.

The beacon park was developed as a partnership with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and consists of eight buried transmitters that can be turned on and off from a small control panel.

Colorado Adventure Guides, which hosts American Institute of Avalanche Research and Education courses out of Meadow Mountain, will also be on-hand to help with backcountry safety awareness.

“People are welcome to come and go as they please, and the goal is just to bring the local backcountry community together in a safe place and offer people the chance to find new partners, practice skills and connect with these great organizations,” Hilley said.

Two more Meadow Mountain meetups have been scheduled for this winter, as well, Feb. 18 and March 18.