MONDAY FIRE UPDATES: Grizzly Creek Fire officials girding for hot, dry weather and winds

Hot, dry weather and winds could spur additional growth on the Grizzly Creek Fire Monday, which over the weekend became the largest blaze in the history of the White River National Forest as far as acres burned.

As of Sunday morning, the fire had burned 20,665 acres of national forest out of a total burn area of 25,690 acres in just six days, according to U.S. Forest Service data. The additional acres are on Bureau of Land Management grounds or private property.

The next largest conflagration was the Big Fish Fire in the Flattops north of Glenwood Springs in 2002. It burned 16,912 acres of national forest and totaled 17,056.

In a new update Monday, the Grizzly Creek Fire was estimated at 25,000 acres and zero percent containment.

Firefighters used better weather Sunday to work fire suppression and structure protection in No Name and Bair Ranch. No structures were reported lost Sunday.

Weather Monday will pose a challenge, according to a news release from the Great Basin Incident Management Team.

“Weather for the next two days is a concern, with the potential for dry thunderstorms,” the release states. “Hot and dry conditions with winds out of the north east are expected to continue. Firefighters will bolster their efforts using heavy equipment in every division to construct fire line.”