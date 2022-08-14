 Monday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Overcoming obstacles | VailDaily.com
Monday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Overcoming obstacles

Kids sprint through the mud during the Kids Adventure Games Sunday in Vail. The competition featured multiple obstacle courses on the mountain and in Vail Village.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
