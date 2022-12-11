 Monday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Shiffrin second in slalom | VailDaily.com
Monday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Shiffrin second in slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates taking second in Sunday's World Cup slalom, in Sestriere, Italy. Shiffrin was denied her 50th career slalom win, but finished in second to maintain a tie with race winner Wendy Holdener in the discipline standings and maintain her lead in the overall.
Gabriele Facciotti/AP
