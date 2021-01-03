Mongolia Bowls open at Vail; 4,607 acres of terrain now available

A view of Inner Mongolia Bowl from the bottom of the surface lift (No. 22) on Sunday, Jan. 3, which marked the first day the Inner and Outer Mongolia terrain was open to skiers for the 2020-21 season. The surface lift was not yet running for the season on Sunday.



Vail Mountain made a vast swath of eastern terrain available to skiers and snowboarders for the 2020-21 season on Sunday.

The opening of Inner Mongolia Bowl and portions of Outer Mongolia Bowl was part of a large push to open more terrain in recent days; on Dec. 25 just 60% of the mountain was available to skiers and snowboarders. By Sunday, that number had increased to 88% of the mountain’s 5,317-acre total.

A rippling gray layer of low clouds blanketed Vail on Sunday, and light flurries were reported in the afternoon in high-elevation locations. Forecasters said Vail could receive a dusting of snow on Sunday night before more is expected to drop in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Resorts in the Pacific Northwest were blasted with snow over the weekend; Mt. Baker in Washington recorded 25 inches of new snow over a 24 hour period from Saturday to Sunday, and Vail Resorts-owned Stevens Pass ski area reported 22 inches on Sunday morning.

In Utah, Brighton Resort reported 8 inches on Sunday morning and in Wyoming, Jackson Hole reported 12 inches. Wyoming ski areas currently have the highest snowfall totals in the U.S. this season; Jackson Hole reported 206 inches total as of Sunday, with nearby Grand Targhee reporting 182.