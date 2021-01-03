Mongolia Bowls open at Vail; 4,607 acres of terrain now available
Vail Mountain made a vast swath of eastern terrain available to skiers and snowboarders for the 2020-21 season on Sunday.
The opening of Inner Mongolia Bowl and portions of Outer Mongolia Bowl was part of a large push to open more terrain in recent days; on Dec. 25 just 60% of the mountain was available to skiers and snowboarders. By Sunday, that number had increased to 88% of the mountain’s 5,317-acre total.
A rippling gray layer of low clouds blanketed Vail on Sunday, and light flurries were reported in the afternoon in high-elevation locations. Forecasters said Vail could receive a dusting of snow on Sunday night before more is expected to drop in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Resorts in the Pacific Northwest were blasted with snow over the weekend; Mt. Baker in Washington recorded 25 inches of new snow over a 24 hour period from Saturday to Sunday, and Vail Resorts-owned Stevens Pass ski area reported 22 inches on Sunday morning.
In Utah, Brighton Resort reported 8 inches on Sunday morning and in Wyoming, Jackson Hole reported 12 inches. Wyoming ski areas currently have the highest snowfall totals in the U.S. this season; Jackson Hole reported 206 inches total as of Sunday, with nearby Grand Targhee reporting 182.
