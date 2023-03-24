Monica Lammers selected as next principal of Red Canyon High School

Monica Lammers will start her role as Red Canyon High School principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

On Friday, March 24, Eagle County School District announced that long-time employee Monica Lammers has been selected as the next principal of Red Canyon High School at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Lammers has been the assistant principal, Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coordinator and teacher at the district’s alternative high school for the past 11 years. Prior to that, she worked for the district as an elementary school principal and teacher dating back to 1999.

During her tenure, she brought the International Baccalaureate program to Eagle Valley Elementary School and worked as a literacy coach for students and an instructional coach for other educators.

“Monica’s experience throughout the district and at Red Canyon High School specifically will be key to continuing the alternative program that supports so many of our students,” Superintendent Philip Qualman said. “Offering this programming is a top priority of the district, and she will no doubt continue to move RCHS forward.”

Lammers’s interview process included numerous panel interviews and a community meet and greet.

“Eagle County School District is my home and specifically Red Canyon,” Lammers said. “I’m excited to return to a principal role there. I’ve learned a lot from the previous administrators I’ve worked with and I look forward to putting those lessons into action.”

Lammers received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Pitzer College in Claremont, Calif., her Masters of Science in Elementary Education and Social Policy from Northwestern University in Illinois, and she worked toward a doctoral degree at the University of Denver in teacher leadership.