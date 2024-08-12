Monsoon rains have helped tamp down Eagle County’s fire danger

Monsoonal rains have tamped down fire danger, but have led to mudslides in some areas, such as this Friday flow along the Colorado River Road.

Vail Daily archive

It’s been a long time since local residents could count on afternoon showers in July and August. The valley is again in one of those fairly moist patterns.

The reason is that moisture from the southwest is flowing into Colorado’s Western Slope, bringing showers and thunderstorms moving across the region.

Megan Sanders, a forecaster at the Grand Junction office of the National Weather Service, said the moist pattern will dry out later this week, with a chance of precipitation returning by the latter part of the weekend.

Sanders said there’s always a seasonal wind shift that brings a ridge of high pressure. The question is where that ridge sets up. If the ridge sets up over the desert southwest, moisture-bringing storms are pushed away from the Rockies. If the ridge sets up over the southern plains, as it is now, those moisture-bringing storms can move toward the Western Slope.

“Luckily, we’ve been in a more favorable pattern this year,” Sanders said.

The recent storms have been good news for fire danger.

Eagle County fire mitigation specialist Eric Lovgren said the current moist pattern “feels like old times.”

Every time the region’s fire danger started moving into the “high” range, rain would come.

Those rains “moved the needle at the best possible time,” Lovgren said.

While there have still been plenty of fire starts, those fires have been relatively easy to fight, Lovgren said. “We don’t see the kind of explosive fires we when we’re in a drought cycle,” he added.

Rainstorms have been particularly helpful in the lower elevations of the Vail Valley. Lovgren, who lives in the Eagle area, said it’s been some time since he’s needed to water his lawn.

In the upper valley, Eagle River Water and Sanitation District communications and public affairs manager Diane Johnson encouraged users to take advantage of the “free water” falling from the sky.

Johnson said she hopes recent rain “encourages people to take those days completely off” from outdoor watering.

Those days mean the district has to pull less water from the river, which means streamflows don’t fall much. Cooler air temperatures and more water in the streams also mean stream temperatures stay lower, which is good for fish and other aquatic life.

Lovgren said the moisture also leads to better fire behavior when fires do grow, such as with the Interlocken fire near Twin Lakes. Recent fires on the Front Range were also helped by timely precipitation.

While the rain has made fires less likely, a cloudburst can also prompt mudslides. A Sunday mudslide between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale closed State Highway 82 for nearly 24 hours.

The good news is that the burn scar from the 2021 Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon has so far been behaving.

Lovgren said he’d received information from the National Weather Service on that area noting that while the agency is still monitoring the area, the burn scar so far is “looking good.”

Still, there are areas where ill-timed cloudbursts have long prompted mudslides. There are areas up Sweetwater Road prone to mudslides, and there are other areas where a big storm would slide even before fire burned off already meager vegetation, he said.

Still, that’s all better than a big fire.