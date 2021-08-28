 Monster’s ball: Scenes from the monster truck rally in Eagle | VailDaily.com
Monster’s ball: Scenes from the monster truck rally in Eagle

HyLite Real Entertainment’s Monster Truck Family Reunion Tour dazzled spectators at Eagle County Fairgrounds this weekend

Chris Dillmann
  

Kids go wild as the driver of the Bear Foot truck salutes the crowd during the opening night of the HyLite Real Entertainment monster truck show Friday in Eagle. The show travels around the country showcasing the biggest trucks in the business.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Monster Patrol guns it before hitting a jump during the HyLite Real Entertainment monster truck show Friday in Eagle.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Vandyn Bailey, 2, of Sweetwater cheers on the monster trucks during the HyLite Real Entertainment truck show Friday in Eagle. The show featured multiple trucks hitting dirt jumps.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Loud engines and octane made up the HyLite Real Entertainment monster truck show Friday in Eagle.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
A monster truck lands off a jump Friday night in Eagle.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

