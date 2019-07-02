More flooding in Gypsum leads to evacuation at Riverview Mobile Home Park

A crew from the town of Gypsum piles sandbags along the Eagle River at the Riverview Mobile home Park. Last night one residence was evacuated when high water levels eroded more than 200 yards of dirt.

Pam Boyd | pboyd@vaildaily.com

This story will be updated.

GYPSUM — The surging Eagle River continues to wreak havoc in the lower valley. A crew from the town of Gypsum is working Tuesday to stem flood waters at the Riverview Mobile Home Park in Gypsum following flooding Monday in Gypsum’s Park view neighborhood.

One residence in the mobile home park was evacuated Monday nightwhen high water levels eroded more than 200 yards of dirt. Several more are threatened as the Eagle River is forecasted to fall and rise a couple more times, according to data from the National Weather Service.