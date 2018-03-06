VIDEO: More mountain lion sightings in Eagle-Vail

It's sometimes easy to forget just how close to nature we live here in the Vail Valley.

Recently, Eagle-Vail resident Buz Didier has been getting visits from a mountain lion on his back deck — and he's got the proof, thanks to his Moultrie Game Camera.

"They come and they go," said Didier, who lives on Eaglebend Road.

Didier says he usually sees them a few times per year, but recently he's noticed an uptick in visits.

He's seen this mountain lion four times in the past two weeks, he said.

He says they typically come into the area to feast on the raccoon population, and then they leave for a few months before returning to a new crop of raccoons.

Over the years he watched one mountain lion grow from 100 pounds to 150 pounds to 200 pounds before it was hit by a car at Dowd Junction.