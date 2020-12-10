More positives, more quarantine notices for Eagle County Schools

Two students in one fifth grade class at Edwards Elementary tested positive for the virus, resulting in 15 students and one staff member being sent into quarantine.

Daily file photo

The quarantine shuffle continues at local schools. On Wednesday, Eagle County Schools announced that Avon Elementary School sent COVID-19 notifications to families after a positive test from a student. The student was last in school on Friday, Dec. 4, and a contact tracing investigation resulted in 13students and one staff member being moved to quarantine.

On Thursday, the district announced that Edwards Elementary School and Red Hill Elementary School also sent COVID-19 notifications to families following positives at each school. Two students in one fifth-grade class tested positive at Edwards Elementary. One of the students was last in school on Dec. 1 and the other was on Dec. 8. Fifteen students and one staff member will quarantine.

Red Hill Elementary School experienced it first COVID-19 case Thursday, with one student testing positive. The positive case was last in school on Monday. Sixteen students and two staff members will quarantine. In both cases, contact tracing determined that those in close contact with the positive cases should quarantine. Those needing to quarantine were contacted directly and provided with quarantine orders from the county’s public health department.

The district, in a pair of news releases, said it thanks the families of students and staff members for following guidelines and staying home when sick, when someone in their household is being tested for COVID-19, or when someone in their household is positive for the virus.

For more information, go to eagleschools.net.