More than 150 insurance companies sue Xcel, citing negligence over start of Marshall fire

The Marshall fire burns in Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021.

Jeremy Sparig, Special to The Colorado Sun

More than 150 insurance companies and two survivors of the catastrophic Marshall fire are suing Xcel Energy for the utility company’s role in Colorado’s costliest and most destructive fire.

The lawsuits come a month after the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office and sheriff’s office announced the findings of their 18-month probe into the cause of the 2021 fire. The report found the fire had two ignition points, including an Xcel Energy power line that arced after it disconnected amid high winds and sent hot particles into dry grass.

The utility company has denied that its power lines played a role in triggering a fire. The company declined to comment Tuesday.

The pair of lawsuits, filed in Boulder County District Court in the last several days, are the latest legal actions against the utility company. Both seek damages for the fire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County and caused more than $2 billion in property damage.

Two people were killed in the fire: 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull and Robert Sharpe , who was 69.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Read more from Olivia Prentzel at ColoradoSun.com .

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.