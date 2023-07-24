More than 3,700 Colorado 4-year-olds qualify for extra preschool hours, with number likely to jump

The Calhan School District school serves upward of 400 preschool to 12th grade students.

Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America

About 3,774 Colorado 4-year-olds, or about 13% the kids who are in the process of enrolling in the state’s newly expanded preschool program, are eligible for up to 30 hours of preschool instruction per week starting this fall, the maximum benefit the state will offer families, according to initial figures the Colorado Department of Early Childhood released Thursday to The Colorado Sun.

Preschool providers have been waiting for the number in order to configure their classes and staffing before school starts next month.

All Colorado children are guaranteed 15 hours each week of free preschool in the year before they enter kindergarten under the state’s expanded preschool program, which is known as universal preschool and will start next month. The state will operate the first year of the program with $322 million generated by a tax increase on tobacco and nicotine products approved by voters in November 2020.

However, Colorado kids whose family circumstances make it more challenging for them to be fully prepared to start kindergarten are eligible to receive 15 additional hours of preschool each week subsidized by the state — 30 hours total. That includes kids who are homeless, are learning English, live in foster care, have a disability or live in a low-income household — each of which CDEC calls a “qualifying factor.” The state will provide those extra hours of preschool to children whose families are living in poverty and who face at least one more qualifying factor, following state statute.

