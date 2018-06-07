More than a drain: Vail sponsors stormwater public art installation to raise awareness

VAIL — A popular campaign to raise awareness of the impacts of stormwater pollution is returning this season with a new public art installation placed at selected storm drains in Vail Village, Lionshead and Ford Park.

Led by the town of Vail environmental team, a group of local artists was commissioned to create a series of designs that illustrate the connection between storm drains and Gore Creek. Their work is debuting this week during the GoPro Mountain Games and will remain in place throughout the summer.

The stormwater art was introduced last year in the wake of a series of incidents in which pollutants including paint, cooking grease, cement and even hot dogs were dumped down storm drains, largely due to lack of awareness about the consequences. A 24-hour hotline, 970-476-GORE, has since been established to report spills and illegal dumping on Gore Creek.

To continue the town's public awareness activities, the new public art installation is centered on dynamic original works depicting species that are dependent on Gore Creek including trout, mink, American dippers and mottled sculpin. Local artists who contributed to the project include Alee Germiller, John Hansen, Mandy Hertzfeld, Nicholas Hornbostel, Hank Parker and Mason Torry.

For details about this and other upcoming environmental initiatives, contact Kristen Bertuglia, town of Vail environmental sustainability manager, at 970-477-3455 or kbertuglia@vailgov.com or visit LoveVail.org.