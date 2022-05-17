MORE2Dance presents ‘Tinkerbell’ at Vail Christian High School





Take a magical journey to Pixie Hollow this Saturday with the help of the talented dancers from MORE2Dance when they present their spring dance recital, “Tinkerbell.”

The scene at Vail Christian High School will be transformed into Neverland where many of the classic characters from “Peter Pan” will be showcased on stage through costumes, imagery, music and choreography.

Bringing the characters to life will be dozens and dozens of dancers from MORE2Dance. They will be performing ballet, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, acro dance and more. The music spans from Bach, the London Symphony and Yo-Yo Ma to Demi Lovato, Pitbull and Justin Timberlake, so there’s a little something for everyone.

“It has been a fabulous year transitioning our dancers back to life after COVID-19,” said MORE2Dance studio owner Samantha Tino. “We increased our intensity of training this year but were very conscientious of the students transiting back to full-time school, with a heightened focus on making sure we did not get too overwhelmed juggling school, dance, family and friends.”

Tino said that the dance studio has always been more than a place to train. It’s a place to release emotion and share the stresses of life and to also bring joy to their lives through dance.

“We had The Hope Center speak with our older dancers a few times about mental health and re-entering into life post-pandemic,” Tino said.

More2Dance also hired a new director of dance, Colleen Teska, who has a Ph.D. in acupuncture and Chinese medicine. Tino said not only does Teska have a wealth of knowledge about dance, but she also gives the dancers tips on how to stay healthy and injury free.

The storyline will take the audience into the world of Tinkerbell, a new fairy who is learning what her talents are. Follow along as Queen Clarion rules over the land of fairies while human Wendy Darling wishes for her lost toy to be returned and Tinkerbell tinkers with things she shouldn’t be tinkering with and almost causes springtime not to occur.

Get your tickets for either the 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. performance at Vail Christian High School on Saturday. The recital will also be shown online on More2Dance’s YouTube page. For more information, go to M2DDance.com .