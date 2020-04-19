Most of Colorado’s neighboring states don’t have stay-at-home orders. Here’s how that’s working out for them.
Gov. Jared Polis has made working with Colorado’s neighboring states part of his strategy to emerge from the grip of the coronavirus contagion, pointing to cross-border collaboration more than once during his daily COVID-19 press briefings last week.
But the governor acknowledged that states surrounding Colorado “have different policies” with “different trajectories of the infection.” Cooperation, Polis said, will be the watchword if Colorado wants to escape a resurgence of the deadly virus once the state reopens for business.
“Even if we’re somehow able to contain it better here, people would come from … other states and unless they’re about in the same place we are, it could make it worse,” the governor said Tuesday.
And yet, most of Colorado’s neighbors are not taking the same approach to the pandemic as the Centennial State. Colorado’s stay-at-home order, issued by Polis on March 25, directs people not to venture from their homes unless absolutely necessary. Wyoming, Utah, Nebraska and Oklahoma, which share a border with Colorado, comprise half of the eight states nationwide that have not enacted such a policy.
Colorado’s neighbors are achieving social distancing in different ways. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert in late March issued a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive that falls short of a mandatory stay-at-home order, citing it as a “more positive route” to corralling and eradicating the virus. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon told reporters in his state that stay-at-home directives need to come from local government authorities, not the state.
Read more via The Denver Post.
