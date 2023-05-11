Mother’s Day brunch, spa deals and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 5/12/23

Gessner Restaurant at Grand Hyatt Vail will be hosting a Mother's Day Brunch on Sunday from 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy photo

May 14 marks Mother’s Day and if you are looking for a way to celebrate mom, here are some brunch options, spa deals and more.

Mother’s Day brunch

Gessner Restaurant

Grand Hyatt Vail and executive chef Pascal Coudouy invite guests, locals and especially moms to Gessner to experience a Mother’s Day brunch along the beauty of Gore Creek. Find classics like buttermilk pancakes and French toast, but speaking of toast, Gessner has a stacked avocado toast and a red beet hummus toast on local rosemary bread. Enjoy a tasty breakfast skillet with Yukon potatoes, or the “Chair 20” omelet. Beverage specials include $5 white sangria, mimosas and more. Brunch goes from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is complimentary valet parking and to make a reservation, call 970.476.1234.

Stoke & Rye

Stoke & Rye at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa will offer a Mother’s Day buffet featuring an omelet and seafood station, biscuits with chorizo and gravy and a dessert bar. There will also be Bloody Marys and bottomless mimosas. The price is $65 for adults and $22 for kids aged 6 to 12 and kids 5 and under are free. Enjoy the buffet from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Reservations are recommended by calling 970-790-5500.

La Tour

La Tour restaurant in Vail Village will be doing a Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday. In addition to specials on Mother’s Day, La Tour is also doing locals appreciation deals Thursday through Monday when they open at 5 p.m. until close. Appetizers start at $15, entrees start at $28 and they are doing a free wine pairing with select appetizers.

Margie’s Haas

The Hythe Vail’s signature restaurant, Margie’s Haas , will host a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday. The alpine haven will have a delightful brunch full of nourishing, signature breakfast offerings along with three special menu additions: 12-ounce prime rib, roasted potato galette and caprese breakfast casserole. Reservations are not required but are strongly suggested.

Margie’s Haas at The Hythe Vail will host a Mother’s Day brunch on May 14.

The Hythe Vail/Courtesy photo

Leonora Restaurant

Leonora at The Sebastian Vail’s executive chef Kevin Erving has been working on a menu that includes eggs and omelets cooked to order, carved prime rib, eggs Benedict and more. To make mom feel even more special, there are complimentary mimosas and roses for each mother.

Brunch runs from 9 a.m. until 12 noon live music starting at 10 a.m. Adults – $75, kids 12 and under – $45. Call 970-477-8050 for reservations.

Westside Café & Grill

The Westside Café & Grill is doing Mother’s Day deals including two-for-one Bloody Marys and bottomless mimosas along with brunch menu items and specials. For more information, visit WestsideCafe.net.

Creekside Clubhouse and Grill

Golfing or not, treat mom to a hearty meal at the Creekside Clubhouse and Grill’s 10 anniversary Mother’s Day brunch buffet! Located at the Gypsum Creek Golf Course, you’ll find everything from breakfast items and lunch items, even a chocolate fountain! Reservations are recommended, but not required and they will be serving from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. And, as an added twist, there will be a petting zoo. So, meet some animal mommies, too, and say “hi” to all the critters. Call for more information: 970-524-5160.

Mother’s Day spa deals

Mother’s Day happens at a great time because many spas are offering spring specials. Enjoy deals on gift cards, buy a service and get a discount on another and more offers.

Spa Anjali at Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon has a Mother’s Day gift card sale going on now through May 14. The spa also has spring deals that run through June 16.

Spa Anjali/Courtesy photo

Spa Anjali

Take advantage of off-season deals by booking your treatment at Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon. Offers expire on June 16, so you have time to book a treatment for mom but she can use it between now and then.

$119 (originally $175) – 50-minute custom massage or facial

$185 (originally $250) – 80-minute custom massage or 75-minute custom facial

$225 (originally $275) – 100-minute custom massage

20% off other services (excludes salon & waxing services)

There is also a Mother’s Day Gift Card Sale between now and May 14. Save $25 on spa gift cards purchased online at SpaAnjali.com. Redeem on spa, salon services or retail products

Exhale Spa

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Exhale at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek is extending its spring treatment special, from now through Mother’s Day, receive a 50-minute Fusion Massage or True Facial for $110. Use code SPRING110 when booking your treatment by calling 970-748-7500. Complimentary valet, use of the fitness center and outdoor pool are included in your visit, so tell mom to clear her schedule so she has time to be pampered.

The Spa at Four Seasons

This spring, The Spa at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail is pleased to offer Beauty in Bloom, a special package that includes two 50-minute services among a selection of four Phytomer-based Swedish massage, facial, scrub and wrap treatments. These treatments are available Mondays through Fridays until mid-June for $335, before enhancements and gratuity.

Allow enough time to enjoy the other amenities at the property including the fitness center and studio classes, coed relaxation lounge, dry sauna, indoor whirlpool, steam room, slumber room and heated outdoor pool. Call 970-477-8630 to book.

Bhava Beauty and Wellness

One of the newest spas in the valley is Bhava Beauty and Wellness in Avon. They are doing discounts on gift cards, service deals and a retail flash sale in honor of Mother’s Day. Call 970-368-4204 for more details.