Motor vehicle accident causes I-70 closureStaff ReportOctober 2, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportOctober 2, 2018VDN-BreakingNews-WebGraphic2There is a Motor Vehicle Accident on I70 WB125 near Dotsero. The interstate is currently closed WB133 and EB116. There is an unknown time of reopening. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsFire at Minturn gun range; officials are on-sceneTwo Elk fire update: As of Sunday, Sept. 30, fire 25 percent containedMountain lion sighting on Highlands Trail near Eagle Ranch on SaturdayChamonix Vail home available for qualified buyer; applications due Friday, Oct. 12