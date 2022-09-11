Motorcyclist killed in Gypsum following accident with SUV

GYPSUM- A motorcyclist crashed into an SUV on Saturday afternoon and was killed at the scene on Jules Drive, according to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

“At approximately 1:41 p.m., a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash was reported on Jules Drive, Gypsum,” the release stated. “The vehicles, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade and 2009 Yamaha motorcycle, were found entangled resulting in a fatality. The driver of the Yamaha motorcycle, a 40-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was traveling southbound heading towards Cooley Mesa Road when it lost control. The motorcycle was laid down and slid in front of the northbound Cadillac Escalade.”

No further information on the victim is available at this time.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Colorado State Patrol, and officials are asking for the community’s help in identifying a second motorcycle rider seen at the scene of the accident. Those with information are asked to contact the Vail Communications Center at 970-479-2201.