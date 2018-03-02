Mountain Collective pass still in mix of skier options
DEEPER LOOK AT PASSES
The ski pass world received a major overhaul this year with the entry of the Ikon Pass. The Mountain Collective Pass, which features many of the same resorts, will return at least for another season in 2018-19. For a deeper dive on the resorts and perks of the passes, go to http://www.ikonpass.com and http://www.mountaincollective.com.
Mountain Collective ski pass remains in mix for Aspen, other resorts
“The Mountain Collective and Ikon Passes have some crossover, but they serve different needs and have different price points.”
— Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co.
