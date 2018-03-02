BREAKING: Mountain lion sighting in downtown Eagle

BREAKING: Mountain lion sighting in downtown EagleMarch 2, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 2, 2018Rick Spitzer |The scientific name for a mountain lion is Felis concolor, meaning cat of one color. This photo is for illustrative purposes and is not to be confused with the mountain lion reported in the area.An Eagle County Alert issued at 12:59 p.m. states that a mountain lion was reported in the area of Capitol Street and Founders Avenue in Eagle. Officials ask you to please use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsVail Resorts launches 10th anniversary celebration of Epic Pass with $99 deal for active, retired military and families2026 Winter Olympics exploratory effort makes its case to Eagle County officialsEagle approves Eagle Landing townhomes, ‘most affordable project in the valley’Before there was Vail, there was Mauri Nottingham and his family, pre-dating even Vail’s Pioneers