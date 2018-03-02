 BREAKING: Mountain lion sighting in downtown Eagle | VailDaily.com

BREAKING: Mountain lion sighting in downtown Eagle

Rick Spitzer |

The scientific name for a mountain lion is Felis concolor, meaning cat of one color.
This photo is for illustrative purposes and is not to be confused with the mountain lion reported in the area.

An Eagle County Alert issued at 12:59 p.m. states that a mountain lion was reported in the area of Capitol Street and Founders Avenue in Eagle. Officials ask you to please use caution in the area. 