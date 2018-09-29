Mountain lion sighting on Highlands Trail near Eagle Ranch on Saturday Sean NaylorSeptember 29, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Sean NaylorSeptember 29, 2018Courtesy / Colorado Division of Wildlife |An adult mountain lion looks down from a tree during a wildlife study in southwestern Colorado.There was a mountain lion sighted in the area of Eagle Ranch on the back side of Highlands Trail around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Please use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsVail Resorts closes deal to purchase Crested Butte, Mount Sunapee and OkemoMountain lion spotted near Eagle golf courseFire at Minturn gun range; officials are on-sceneVail Valley man says ‘equity sharing’ idea for homes can help housing crunch