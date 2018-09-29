 Mountain lion sighting on Highlands Trail near Eagle Ranch | VailDaily.com | VailDaily.com

Mountain lion sighting on Highlands Trail near Eagle Ranch on Saturday

Courtesy / Colorado Division of Wildlife |

An adult mountain lion looks down from a tree during a wildlife study in southwestern Colorado.

There was a mountain lion sighted in the area of Eagle Ranch on the back side of Highlands Trail around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Please use caution in the area.