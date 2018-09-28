Mountain lion spotted near Eagle golf course

Mountain lion spotted near Eagle golf courseVail Daily Staff ReportSeptember 28, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Vail Daily Staff ReportSeptember 28, 2018Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on UnsplashThere has been a mountain lion sighted in the vicinity of the Eagle Golf course. Please use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsPre-dawn fire engulfs Eagle Ranch home as eight engines from around Vail Valley rally to fight blazeSummit County might get its first real snowfall next week, according to expert Joel GratzCatherine Kelley’s murderer pleads guilty to killing Vail Valley woman, says he ‘hates’ what he didNathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Shakey Graves to headline Vail Snow Days