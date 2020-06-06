Mountain lion spotted on Bailey Mountain Bike Trail in Eagle
At 10:50 a.m. on Saturday morning, Eagle County Alerts sent a report of a mountain lion sighting on Bailey Mountain Bike Trail off Arroyo Drive in Eagle.
Be aware and be careful in the area.
