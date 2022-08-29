Mountain Pride’s first community education event to focus on allyship, LGBTQ youth

A large pride flag gets ready to be walked during the 2022 Pride in the Park parade on Saturday, June 18 in Avon. Mountain Pride, the organization responsible for Pride, is now starting to grow to meet community needs.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Archive

While the inception of Mountain Pride can be traced back to the start of Eagle County’s Pride in the Park celebration, the local LGBTQ support and advocacy organization has been busy expanding its reach to meet the needs and wants of the community.

And this week, the organization is meeting a new need with its first community-facing educational event.

“From our in-school GSAs (Gay-Straight Alliances), from our community conversations and connection points, we hear a lot about parent support, lack of support or where parents can do better and learn. And from parents, they want to learn more, they want to learn more about how to be a better ally as well as our community wanting to learn how to be a better ally,” said Madison Partridge, the executive director of Mountain Pride.

“We think of the school year starting and how it’s a really important time for getting back into learning; so what better time than the beginning of the school year to offer an education for our families and for our communities that support their queer kids or the LGBTQ kids and learn how to raise allies and support the community as well,” Partridge added.

Mountain Pride — alongside Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and Mountain Youth — is hosting a dinner, panel and Q&A to address how parents and the community can support LGBTQ youth and raise allies on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Yeti’s Grind in Edwards.

The panel will feature a number of local parents of LGBT youth of various ages and ethnicities, individuals and students with lived experience, an educator as well as a Your Hope Center behavioral health provider, Partridge said.

“What I’m hearing from our community is they want more support,” Partridge said. “Our queer community wants to live their authentic life and be validated and respected in their family lives, in their communities and schools. But then our allies and our parents are asking: ‘I don’t know what the right things to say are, I don’t know the right things to do, the terminology, the language; I want to be supportive and I want to learn, but I don’t where to find that resource or that information.’”

As Mountain Pride continues to grow and evolve its programming and resources, Partridge said it is these types of desires and questions that will drive education events like the one on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

“We hope that our teachers, parents, families can come to this event and hear about the lived experience of the youth, the adults, the teachers, the behavioral health provides about actionable allyship they can take into their everyday life,” she said, adding that she hopes they can also connect and hear from parents, peers and families in similar situations.

“Hopefully, they can hear another parent talking about what they went through and take something away that can change the culture, the family dynamic, the support,” Partridge added.

The event will serve as a safe space for anyone in the community looking to have these conversations and learn about the lived experiences of LGBT youth and their allies — something new for the Eagle County community.

“We haven’t had a space to have these conversations before, specifically to our LGBTQ+ community and so many people want to know and want to learn,” Partridge said. “This is such a safe environment to ask the questions, ask the hard questions, learn, take home a different perspective.”

Beyond creating an opportunity to connect with community, Partridge sees the event as an opportunity to develop more allies in Eagle County — something that is critically important, especially for LGBTQ youth.

The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health reported that 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, with 14% actually attempting suicide.

In Colorado, based on the results of the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey , students that identify as LGBTQ in the state reported having “seriously considered suicide” in the past year at much higher rates. Survey results identified overall that 17% seriously considered it, compared to 49% of students identifying as genderqueer or nonbinary.

“When we see a supportive community and supportive family members and parents, we see a drastic decrease in suicide ideation and attempts,” Partridge said. “And so, when we see those numbers, we know we can make an impact and that impact is through allyship — through being supportive and validating.”

The Trevor Project 2022 survey supports the notion of allyship by reporting that “LGBTQ youth who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide than those who do not,” as well as that “LGBTQ youth who felt high social support from their family reported attempting suicide at less than half the rate of those who felt low or moderate social support.”

Partridge said that for families, community members and allies, “their efforts to be aware, effective and supportive have lasting impacts.”

“Allyship is never going to be perfect, it’s continuous work,” she added. “I think everyone worries about allyship and the fact that you have to be perfect and do everything right, and it’s not that. It’s really about respect and trying and asking people who they are and letting people tell you who they are and doing that work. It’s about trying and doing the work.”

As for Mountain Pride, the event on Tuesday, Aug. 30 will be the first of many educational opportunities for the community to connect with each other, ask questions and learn. Future events include an ally training with the Trevor Project on Sept. 20 at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, a Beyond the Binary Training in November and a discussion with NCAA Division I transgender athlete Schuyler Bailar.

To learn more, visit MountainPride.org/events .