Mountain Rats Festival returns to Eagle Ranch with kickoff on Sept. 15

The Mountain Rats Festival will feature trail and mountain bike races.

Courtesy photo

What: Mountain Rats Festival

When: Kickoff Thursday Sept. 15; events throughout Sep. 17 and 18

Where: Eagle Ranch

More info: MountainRats.com IF YOU GO:

In a celebration of fall and wellness, Eagle Ranch welcomes back the 6th annual Mountain Rats Festival with trail and mountain bike races for the fit, The Amazing Race for families with or without kids, and much more.

The Festival kicks off on Thursday night, Sept. 15, with a trivia night at Color Roasters, in aid of the Adam Palmer Sustainability Fund. Trees Don’t Move will be playing a set starting at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, once the Trail Runners start their three races, Eagle Ranch’s Capitol St. will feature fun activities: Endorphin will hold their famous Bootcamp, The Cycle Effect will conduct a women’s bike clinic, and kids 10-and-under will compete in a short sprint.

From noon to 6 p.m, talented local bands will entertain everyone: Trees Don’t Move, Pluck Norris and Al Maul.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, once the mountain bike races are underway, music will be provided by a DJ, and the little ones (4 and under) will ride in their own Strider Race.

“With all the action in the heart of Eagle Ranch, it’s a great way to connect with friends and family and experience what Eagle is all about,” said Clark Gundlach, co-founder of the festival.

Mick Daly, co-founder with Gundlach, added: “Mountain Rats Festival offers something for everyone, not just our athletes. All day long, on Saturday and Sunday, Capitol St. will be packed with food trucks providing a variety of delicious fare, vendors offering sample sales, and local businesses will be featured, including our wonderful sponsors. Live music will entertain us both days. It’s going to be a blast!”

Mark your calendars for Sept. 17 and 18 in Eagle Ranch. Visit MountainRats.com for the full scoop.