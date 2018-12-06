Mountain Rec ready to launch fitness program at Edwards Field House

The online survey is offered in both English and Spanish can will be open through Jan. 4. To participate, visit http://www.mountainrec.org . The survey link is located on the Mountain Rec home page.

EDWARDS — Ever since it opened nearly a decade ago, the Edwards Field House offered the valley's only indoor turf facility along with a gymnastics center, trampoline area and climbing walls.

What the facility has never offered is fitness classes. That's going to change in 2019.

Mountain Recreation (formerly known as Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District) is now surveying users to see what types and what times they want fitness programs offered.

"In some ways, you could argue we should have been doing this for a long time," said Mountain Rec Marketing and Communications Manager Scott Robinson. "In the past, our board members felt other entities mid valley were providing this service."

But as the area has grown, so has the need for fitness options, particularly at an affordable price point. Robinson said the goal is to provide a robust program, similar to what patrons have at the Gypsum Recreation Center.

Lessons from Gypsum

Recommended Stories For You

"What we have in Gypsum is just amazing," Robinson said.

When it surveyed its Gypsum users, Mountain Rec found out people wanted fitness classes included in their membership fees instead of having to pay for them through the a la carte system that had been in place since the facility opened. After a remodel to spruce up the entire facility and renovate the fitness area, the Gypsum Recreation Center reopened in September with its new, higher fee structure that includes fitness classes, child care and the popular Tumble Tots program as part of its basic membership cost.

"We saw a great response in Gypsum. Our memberships have skyrocketed and our fitness classes are packed," Robinson said.

So, as Mountain Rec began considering a programming rehaul in Edwards, asking residents what they want was the first priority.

The survey is now active at mountainrec.org and responses will be collected through Jan. 4.

Options and affordability

According to Lucas Rivera, Mountain Rec Health and Wellness Supervisor, there's a whole lot of programming options for the field house. But instead of doing what it thinks people want, Mountain Rec is actually asking people about their preferences.

"We are looking at things like yoga, zumba, circuit training, Tai Chi, barre and spin classes," Rivera said. "We have some really good instructors in Edwards, ready to go. We are just waiting for people to tell us when and what they want."

Along with identifying their preferred fitness programing, survey respondents make their scheduling preferences known. Robinson said Mountain Rec will look at program information, cross reference it with the scheduling preferences and develop the fitness calendar at Edwards.

There are also a couple of things that Mountain Rec has already determined by reaching out to users.

"So far, the input has been 'Yes, we would love to have classes here,'" Robinson said.

But users are also looking for more affordable fitness options.

"We want to make sure, within the district, that we are providing these classes for everyone," Rivera said. "We are just trying to help make the community happier and healthier."

To that end, Mountain Rec is looking at an $8 to $10 per class fee. The going rate for fitness class drop-ins around the valley is closer to $15 per class.

Beyond introducing fitness to the Edwards Field House, Mountain Rec will launch a master planning process for the facility in 2019. Robinson said the process will be similar to the one Mountain Rec completed prior to the Gypsum Recreation Center renovation project and will determine what users want to see enhanced, introduced or even nixed from the facility.