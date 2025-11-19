Mountain Rec to host holiday craft fair, Play It Forward Toy Drive in Gypsum

More than 40 local vendors will showcase their handmade creations at Mountain Recreation's holiday craft fair.

Courtesy photo

Shoppers can get into the holiday spirit during Mountain Recreation District’s Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, and the Play It Forward Toy Drive on Sunday, Dec. 7, both at the Gypsum Recreation Center.

During the craft fair, more than 40 local vendors will showcase their handmade creations, ranging from cozy crochet pieces, pottery and ceramics to handwoven scarves, jewelry and festive décor. Visitors can also treat themselves to homemade baked goods, sourdough breads and locally made sauces, or explore wellness products such as essential oils, herbal teas and goat milk soaps. Sensory toys, pet accessories, and custom art, all made right here in the community, will also be available. With every purchase supporting local makers, the Holiday Craft Fair is the perfect place to shop small and celebrate local creativity this season.

New this year, the Gypsum Recreation Center will host the Play It Forward Toy Drive, which is underway through Dec. 7. The Rec Center is collecting gently used or new toys to help local families access affordable gifts while promoting reuse and sustainability. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7, shoppers can visit the “Toy Sale,” where items will be available for $1 per pound unless marked otherwise. All proceeds will benefit the Youth Closet, a local nonprofit that provides clothing, baby supplies, mentoring and volunteer opportunities for families in need.

Those looking to give back this holiday season can also take part in Mountain Rec’s food drive, running through Nov. 28 at the Gypsum Recreation Center, Eagle Pool and Ice Rink and Edwards Field House. The food drive will benefit The Community Market. Items can be dropped off at each facility; a list of accepted items is available at MountainRec.org .

For updates and more information, visit Mountainrec.org .