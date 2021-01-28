Mountain Recreation adds Lauren Shively as Gypsum Recreation Center supervisor

As facility supervisor, Lauren Shively will manage all operations at the Gypsum Recreation Center, including fitness, rentals, events, 28 employees and take lead of the district’s RecRX program. (Special to the Daily)



Lauren Shively is the new facility supervisor for Mountain Recreation at the Gypsum Recreation Center. Shively comes to Mountain Rec from Texas with a background of experience as a recreation professional.

“I am excited to be working with and learning from such motivated individuals, both the staff and guests, who are dedicated to recreation and living happy, healthy lives,” Shively said in Mountain Rec’s announcement. “I’m really looking forward to creating meaningful relationships and love how Mountain Rec is a positive community and home for so many people.”

Shively first started her career in recreation at Purdue University as a fitness consultant, where she received a BS in economics and soon after received her MS in recreation, park and tourism sciences from Texas A&M University.

“During the interview process Lauren immediately stood out by the way she strategically forms, manages and mentors staff in order to build a unified team,” said Scott Ruff, superintendent of recreation facilities. “She is full of knowledge about the recreation industry and has experience managing a 400,000 square foot facility — approximately eight times the size of the Gypsum Rec Center. I am excited and trust Lauren to lead our team and bring new ideas to further the Rec Center as a world class community center.”

Prior to her move to Eagle County, Shively was the recreation manager for Bluejack National Club & Community Center in Montgomery, Texas. Shively also worked as the facilities and operations graduate assistant for Texas A&M University Recreation Sports.

As facility supervisor, Shively will manage all operations in Gypsum, including fitness, rentals, events, 28 employees and take lead of the district’s RecRX program. With thousands of guests visiting the Gypsum Rec Center each month, Shively will also oversee COVID-19 facility protocols to ensure the community can continue to recreate safely.

“Eagle County has already exceeded my expectations, with the beautiful outdoors, friendly and helpful people, and many opportunities for recreation and fun. I am eager to join the community, meet the diverse population and explore all that Eagle County has to offer,” Shively said.

For more information about Mountain Rec offerings, visit http://www.mountainrec.org.