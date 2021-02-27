Mountain Recreation adds new outdoor recreation supervisor

Prior to working at Mountain Rec, Megan Carter held roles locally at Eagle Climbing and Fitness, Vail Rec District and Walking Mountains Science Center where she earned her wilderness first responder certification.

Special to the Daily

Mountain Recreation has hired Megan Carter as its new outdoor recreation supervisor. Carter will oversee the district’s outdoor rec department, including Explorer Summer Camps in partnership with SOS Outreach.

With an enthusiasm for the outdoors combined with experience in a wide variety of outdoor-related work experiences, Carter will bring ideas and a solid foundation on which to grow Mountain Rec’s outdoor rec department.

“We are very excited to have Megan on board with us,” Anna Englehart, supervisor of recreation programs, said in a news announcement. “Her vast array of experience, from being an interpretive ranger at Olympic National Park to being a Girl Scout leader, will help Megan build this department to have an even bigger impact on our community at every life stage. Her passion for the outdoors and excitement to share that with others was what drew us to her as a candidate. I am eager to see what the future holds for Megan and Mountain Recreation in the outdoor world.”

Carter decided early on that she wanted to find a way to “work at camp forever” and received a BA in outdoor recreation and environmental education from Western Washington University. With that degree, she would go on to take a variety of outdoor roles, from park ranger to raft guide, climbing coach, boat builder and more.

Prior to working at Mountain Rec, Carter held roles locally at Eagle Climbing and Fitness, Vail Rec District and Walking Mountains Science Center where she earned her wilderness first responder certification.

As outdoor rec supervisor for the district in partnership with SOS Outreach, Carter will plan, oversee, coordinate and run outdoor rec camps (which open for registration on March 1), create new programs for the community centered on being outdoors and enjoying all our valley (and beyond) has to offer.

“Building my life and career around my love for the outdoors has led to countless adventures and unparalleled life lessons,” Carter said. “So far, I have found that adventurous experiences outside can spark unbridled enthusiasm in almost anyone. I know that intentional outdoor experiences provide the means for self-discovery, self-expression and access to pure, unadulterated joy — which are all at once both stimulating and fulfilling. I believe that for young people and adults alike, outdoor recreation is an invaluable foundation for building values and ideals, for developing creativity and partnership, for enhancing a sense of belonging, and for widening our physical and intangible horizons. And now, I am beyond stoked to be at Mountain Rec.”