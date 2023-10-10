Mountain Recreation, Eagle select team for pool replacement

Mountain Recreation and the town of Eagle are moving forward with plans to replace the Eagle Pool by 2025.

Over the past four months, the town of Eagle and Mountain Recreation have been working to select a project team to replace the Eagle Pool. Now, the two entities have selected three firms after their review and competitive bid process.

The team includes an owner’s representative, design team, and construction manager/general contractor — with the goal that this team can deliver the pool on time and on budget. The following three firms were selected:

Owner’s Representative: Dynamic Program Management

Architectural and Engineering: Ohlson Lavoie Corporation

Contrustrction Manager/General Contractor: JHL Constructors

Eagle Town Council is set to approve final contracts for JHL Constructors at its Oct. 24 meeting.

To stay on schedule, the first call with the entire project team occurred on Monday, Sept. 25 and will continue on a weekly basis until the project is complete, which is still projected for May 2025.

The Eagle Pool has been out of commission since May 2022, when staff members discovered an unusually large water leak. After investigating the cause, it was determined that there were several issues with the pool that ultimately led the town and rec district to move forward with a replacement rather than a repair.

Some of the issues detected included gaps and bowing in the pool’s gutter system, the entire northwest end of the pool dropping, and challenges with the filtration system.

The pool replacement is estimated to cost around $13 million and open ahead of the summer in 2025.

JHL Constructors and OLC will work side-by-side to design a new pool for Eagle while simultaneously completing a construction bid to expedite the process. Part of this process will include potential additions or decision points between two design features.

Once these options have been vetted by the executive team, which is comprised of Mountain Rec and Town of Eagle Executive staff, those options will be shared with the community to gather feedback on the new pool design. Community feedback sessions are slated to kick off in November and December 2023 to ensure the project team can stay on schedule for the anticipated groundbreaking in early spring 2024.

The town and Mountain Rec built a webpage the community can visit for frequent updates on the pool project as the work progresses.

The website will house a visual timeline of project milestones, an archive of all the community updates since 2022, a place for community members to provide feedback and ask questions, as well as a regularly updated FAQ section. The Eagle Pool replacement project website is available at MountainRec.org/Eagle-Pool-Replacement-Project .