Mountain Recreation focuses on revamping programming for those ’55 and better’

Pickleball has been one of the fastest growing sports at Mountain Recreation for those 55 and older. The district is looking to grow and improve programing for this segment through a new survey, process.

Mountain Recreation/Courtesy Photo

Staying active and remaining connected to a community is important at every age, but a new initiative from Mountain Recreation is aiming to ensure these needs are met specifically for those “55 and better.”

While the district has long had programming geared toward this demographic, it is digging in and looking to improve this area through a “process of thoughtful consideration and analysis,” according to Mia Richter, a senior consultant with Mountain Recreation.

Richter came to the district from the University of Iowa where she taught for 13 years. She was selected to fill a Next50 grant position for 2022, serving both Mountain Recreation and the Eagle County Healthy Aging Program.

Mountain Rec recently rebranded its programming for community members over the age of 55 as its Active Older Adults initiative. Under Richter’s guidance, it is looking to grow and evolve the program to better meet the needs of this population. Specifically, Richter said the district is hoping to “focus in on that social-emotional part of being part of a community.”

“We know that being healthy, happy, whole, and being active together involves more than just physical activity, it involves social connections, it involves relationships, it involves community,” Richter said. “Mountain Rec recognizes that we do have the opportunity with the fitness activities that we offer, but we also have the spaces to community build.”

For the recreation district, this population represents a varied percentage of its members. According to the district, in Gypsum, nearly 30% of members are “55 and better,” with the percentage for the same age group around 13% to 20% at its Eagle and Edwards locations.

While revamping this initiative involved the rebranding and a new webpage to make it more accessible and inclusive, Mountain Rec is now beginning a process to really hear from this population and grow from there. As part of this, the district recently launched a survey to evaluate the group’s needs.

“We want to provide for our community the opportunity to manifest a complete person and that really involves social connections,” Richter said. “The research will show us that in particular, as individuals age, sometimes those social connections are harder to make and maintain; and we want to provide that for our community — it’s so important.”

The survey, Richter said, is grounded in community-based participatory research and is aimed at understanding the community’s needs as well as how residents are accessing programming, what their perceived benefits and barriers are, and what they would like to see in the future.

“Then we can move forward and really build out this Active Older Adults programming so we’re doing what our community wants, we’re not just guessing,” Richter said. “We know that our community, our constituents, they’re the experts and we’re here to serve them.”

Through Richter, the district is also leveraging other listening modalities including one-on-one interviews, mailed flyers in addition to the online survey.

The survey is currently open and will be through Monday, July 25, after which Richter and Mountain Rec will begin the process of analyzing its data. Ultimately, however, the goal is to leverage the data to ensure it is providing “the most relevant and high-quality programming available,” said Eddie Campos, Mountain Recreation’s marketing and communication manager.

Campos added that the district is looking to begin new program implementation from the data beginning this fall through the end of the year.

“We are gradually building program capacity based on user interest,” he said. “As we grow into this area it’s essential that we are listening to areas they identify.”

Overall, this process for adults over 55 is in line with the district’s push to become more community centered.

“For a while now, the district has been moving to become more of a community center,” Campos said. “Traditionally, we’ve been known to be catering to youth — 5- to 12-year-olds — but we have the space and with our community, we can re-imagine those spaces. We recognize our gaps and want to serve more beyond the youth.”

To take the survey (until Monday, July 25) or learn more about Mountain Recreation’s Active Older Adults programming, visit MountainRec.org .

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.