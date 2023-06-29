Mountain Recreation hires new executive director

Ture Nycum will start as the executive director of Mountain Recreation on Aug. 14, 2023.

Courtesy Photo

Mountain Recreation on Thursday announced that its board of directors has appointed Ture Nycum as the district’s new executive director. Nycum joins the district from the city of Durango’s Parks and Recreation department where he has served as its director since 2021.

The local rec district kicked off its search for a new executive director in March when Janet Bartnik announced she was leaving the district for a position in Virginia. Bartnik served as the executive director from 2017 to 2023. The search drew 34 applications for the open position, but was narrowed to two final candidates earlier in June: Nycum and Scott Robinson, the district’s current superintendent of business services.

“Mountain Recreation has once again hired a recreation expert that brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our community,” said Tracy Erickson, the board president. “Ture has decades’ worth of knowledge of Colorado communities’ recreation which gives him familiarity of the challenges and opportunities we have ahead of us. He is a proven leader who will build on our already-strong community partnerships and fiscal responsibility.”

Nycum was born and raised in Colorado and has spent 20 years of his professional career in recreation, working with the city of Fruita from 2006 through 2021. Throughout his career, he has also served as the recreation supervisor for the city of Louisville and the head racquetball coach at the University of Colorado Boulder. Nycum holds a master of science in sport and exercise science from the University of Northern Colorado and a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Colorado Boulder.

“I love everything about recreation, but above all I enjoy the people — and I look forward to getting into the community and developing fun and meaningful relationships,” Nycum said in a Mountain Recreation release. “I love providing places and spaces for people to grow individually and to come together as a community, that’s why I do what I do.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Nycum also comes to the district with a strong background in municipal capital improvement projects, grant development, budget management, open space and land management, and community engagement to deliver on community priorities.

Nycum will start his new role on Aug. 14 but plans to visit the district throughout the summer to better understand its facilities, programs and staff.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

“To provide programs, build a new facility, or take on new initiatives you must be able to be flexible, and understand that from point A to point B is not always linear. I plan to take time to thoroughly understand the district, and the community’s needs, to navigate from A to B appropriately, to provide opportunities for everyone in the community to live a healthy and happy life,” Nycum said.