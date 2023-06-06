Mountain Recreation narrows executive director search to 2 candidates

Mountain Recreation's search for a new executive director is down to two final candidates.

Mountain Recreation/Courtesy Photo

After beginning its search for a new executive director in March, the Mountain Recreation board has narrowed its search to two final candidates. The recreation district received 34 applications for the open position.

Janet Bartnik served as the prior executive director from 2017 to 2023. In April, Bartnik announced she was leaving the district — as well as her role on Eagle Town Council and the Eagle County Paramedics board — for a position in Virginia.

The Mountain Recreation board met on Friday, June 2, to interview semifinalists, and selected the two finalists that will move on to the final round of interviews on Friday, June 9.

The two finalists include Scott Robinson, who has been with the rec district since 2018, and Ture Nycum, who has been the city of Durango’s parks and recreation director since 2021.

Robinson currently serves as Mountain Rec’s superintendent of business operations. Before joining Mountain Rec, Robinson served as the marketing and communications director at Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon from 2014 to 2018 and the marketing and strategic partnership representative for Can Do Multiple Sclerosis in Avon from 2012 to 2014. Robinson holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Prior to joining the City of Durango, Nycum was the parks and recreation director for the city of Fruita from 2006 to 2021 and was a recreation supervisor for the city of Louisville from 1999 to 2006. Nycum holds a Master of Science in Sport and Exercise Science from the University of Northern Colorado and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

The new executive director will be selected following the final interviews, which will take place on Friday, June 9.