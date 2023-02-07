Mountain Recreation opens outdoor ice rink in Edwards

From left, Brad Johnson, Mark Wurzer, John-Michael Liles and Ava, Kyle Denton, Jason Cowles, Chris Pryor, Tom Pohl, Tom Padilla, Janet Bartnik and Kara Heide cut the ribbon on the outdoor ice rink in Edwards. A volunteer effort helped get the rink open this year.

Courtesy photo

For the third consecutive year, the outdoor ice rink is back at Mountain Recreation’s Edwards’ Field House. The community will have free daily access for public skating and hockey until lights out at 9 p.m.



The rink has been moved to the baseball fields just east of the field house in Edwards. This year the rink has been built with an EZ-Ice kit with boards, nets above the backboards and hockey nets. There will be some skates and hockey gear available — free of charge.



At the ribbon cutting on Tuesday, February 2, Mountain Recreation Executive Director Janet Bartnik said, “We are pleased to partner with several organizations to bring this community amenity to fruition.”

Bartnik thanked partners from the Edwards Metro District, Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club, Singletree, Vail Honeywagon, the Mountain Rec staff in Edwards, especially Tom Padilla and lead volunteer Tom Boyd. Volunteers for ice maintenance are still welcome. Contact Tom Boyd at tom@tirboyd.com .

Attached are two photos for possible use.

-Ribbon cutting photo from left to right include Brad Johnson, Mountain Rec, Mark Wurzer, volunteer, John-Michael Liles and Ava, Vail Mountaineers, Kyle Denton, volunteer, Jason Cowles, Mountain Rec board, Chris Pryor, Mountain Rec board, Tom Pohl, Mountain Rec board, Tom Padilla, Mountain Rec, Janet Bartnik, Mountain Rec and Kara Heide, Edwards Metro District.

-Mom and kids skating. Don’t have names.