Mountain Recreation opens self-nomination for May board election

Three of the five seats on Mountain Recreation’s board of directors are up for election in the May 2023 election.

Self-nomination and acceptance forms are now available for candidates interested in running for the Mountain Recreation Metropolitan District board of directors. The forms must be completed and submitted by Friday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m.

If more than three self-nomination forms are received by Feb. 24 and are verified and approved, the regular in-person election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at all three of Mountain Recreation’s facilities.

Three of the five board seats are up for election, each for a four-year term. Mountain Rec does not have director’s districts so any eligible elector within the district’s boundaries can submit a self-nomination form.

Interested parties can return the self-nomination form to the district’s designated election official, Scott Robinson, by email (recommended) or by mail. It’s strongly encouraged to submit the self-nomination form at least 24 hours prior to the deadline to give candidates enough time to correct any errors identified by the election official on the form. Electronic signatures will not be accepted on the self-nomination form.

If more than three candidates’ self-nomination forms are verified and approved by the designated election official by the deadline, eligible electors may vote at any of three polling places (Gypsum Recreation Center, Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, and Edwards Field House) on Tuesday, May 2, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or they may cast an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots will not be available until March 2023.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot from the designated election official is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 25, and completed ballots must be returned to the designated election official by 7 p.m. on election day.

Prior to election day, absentee ballots may be returned by mail or at a secure lockbox at the DEO’s office at the Gypsum Rec Center front desk. The application for an absentee ballot is available online or from the designated election official.

Interested candidates can visit MountainRec.org/elections to learn more and obtain the self-nomination form.

If you have questions or want to learn if you qualify as an eligible elector, you can contact Robinson at 970-682-6845 or SRobinson@MountainRec.org . Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, to file the self-nomination and acceptance form with the designated election official.