Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House

Mountain Recreation is revisiting improvement plans for the Edwards Field House, starting with requesting feedback from the community.

Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations.

In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey , the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.

“Our mission is to provide recreational opportunities for everyone in our community. The challenge we face in Edwards is that the facility could be better structured to serve all age groups,” said Janet Bartnik, Mountain Rec’s executive director. “We recognize the Field House does a fantastic job to provide recreation for youth. However, as we found through our 2019 survey: the majority of the 475 respondents said that they didn’t personally use the facility, because it did not have the right types of amenities for them.”

Four years later and with All Access Rec falling short of voter approval twice, the District now finds itself with a different opportunity: to fulfill a handful of those amenity needs expressed in 2019. With increased property assessments expected in 2024, the district may earmark funds — from its current mill levy, which was set in 2022 — toward potential renovations in Edwards.

“Voters made it clear that a property tax increase is not an option for improving or expanding services throughout the district at this time,” said Chris Pryor, Mountain Rec’s board president. “All Access Rec had contemplated using a portion of the existing mill levy to assist with funding proposed capital improvements. With a property tax increase currently off the table, the district board aims to make improvements that meet community needs. In order to do this, capital plans need to be significantly reduced in both scope and scale to fit within available funds.”

While the final dollar amount is yet to become official, the district is asking the Edwards community to rank the top three amenities they need to recreate at the Field House. Staff will provide a list of top amenities requested by the community in the 2019 survey, along with ballpark cost estimates, allowing the community to budget first-hand for their needs.

The district plans to gather feedback both through in-person community meetings and through an online survey. The online community survey will launch on Monday, Jan. 30 and run through Friday, Feb. 10. The in-person community check-ins are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Singletree Clubhouse

Saturday, Jan. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Edwards Field House

Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eagle River Village Clubhouse

Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Edwards Field House

Friday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Edwards Field House

Along with ranking their top three amenities, the community will hear from the district on current program needs as well as what other factors come into play with any expansion efforts, including access to land.

“We often hear from folks who would like to see the vacant lot, north of the Edwards Field House, be used for various recreational improvements,” said Bartnik. “The vacant lot is not part of the agreement under which Mountain Rec operates Freedom Park.”

Freedom Park is owned by Eagle County and operated by Mountain Rec. The Edwards Field House is the subject of an intergovernmental agreement that spells out how much of the park can be used for the field house facility.

To view the 2019 community survey results and to access the online survey starting on Monday, Jan. 30, visit MountainRec.org/Edwards .