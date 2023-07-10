Mountain Recreation’s second-annual gear swap is all about making athletics more accessible

In its first year, Mountain Rec's Sports Gear Swap drew over 140 community members and raised around $1,250 for its Youth Scholarship Fund. This year, it hopes to double its impact at the event.

Mountain Recreation is now collecting sports-related gear for its second-annual gear swap. The swap was created to help support the Mountain Recreation Foundation’s Youth Scholarship Fund but also aims to increase access to the valley’s many recreational opportunities.

The scholarship’s main goal is to provide local youth with equitable access to its programs, facilities, camps and activities — a goal similar to what the district hopes to achieve with its Sports Gear Swap.

“It’s all about increasing access,” said Lizzy Owens, the district’s community engagement manager. “We know that most sports gear is expensive, and kids grow quickly. Swapping allows everyone to have access to gear to either try new sports or to get their kiddo kitted out in the next size up. When you drop off your gear with us, you know it’s going to someone who will need it and will use it.”

The gear swap grew out of an idea presented by Sheryl Staten, the facility supervisor, for Mountain Recreation’s Eagle facility, Owens said.

“She wanted to do something to help the many families who come to her looking for hockey gear,” Owens said. “It expanded from there.”

All proceeds raised go to support the foundation’s Youth Scholarship Fund.

Last year, in its inaugural Sports Gear Swap, the rec district drew around 140 community members and raised around $1,250 for the fund. This year, Owens said the district is hoping to “see twice the positive impact from last year,” with this impact extending beyond the money raised.

“As much as fundraising at this event is important for the Mountain Rec Foundation’s Youth Scholarship Fund – success is also about access to recreation and getting as many kids as possible into gear,” Owens said.

It’s for this reason that admission is free to the swap — which will take place on August 18 and 19 — and none of the items will be priced. Similar to last year, Owens said that people will simply be asked at checkout to donate an amount of their choosing for the items they selected.

Mountain Recreation is now accepting donations of sports-related equipment at any of its facilities. This includes anything from skis and snowboards to balls, helmets (that are not expired), bike locks, camping supplies, jerseys, fishing gear, stand-up paddleboards and more. It will accept equipment and gear for all ages.

If you go… What: Mountain Recreation’s Sports Gear Swap

When: Friday, Aug. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: The Eagle Pool & Ice Rink (1700 Bull Pasture Road, Eagle)

Cost: Admission to the event will be free, and items can be taken home for a donation of the purchaser’s choice

To donate: From Monday, July 10 to Saturday, Aug. 5, gear and equipment can be dropped off at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink during its operating hours

Starting Monday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 5, you can drop off items at any of Mountain Recreation’s facilities, including the Gypsum Rec Center (52 Lundgren Boulevard, Gypsum) and the Edwards Field House (450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards) To learn more about the event and see a full list of suggested items for donation, visit MountainRec.org/Annual-Sports-Gear-Swap .

The rec district will also have gently-used fitness equipment from the Gypsum Rec Center available at the swap.

The rec district’s only guideline for what gear it will accept is that it is in “clean and useable condition.” It will also not accept any weapons.

It will accept gear at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink starting now through Aug. 5, and starting July 31 will also accept gear at its Edwards and Gypsum locations as well.

This year, it will also pick up larger items from Monday, July 31 to Saturday, Aug. 5. To schedule a pickup, contact Staten at SStaten@MountainRec.org .

Similar to last year, any gear that is not picked up after the two-day gear swap will be donated. Owens said that any kids’ items will go to the United Way Youth Closet and all adult items will be donated to Vail Valley Care’s Thrifty Shop.