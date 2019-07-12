Mountain Valley Horse Rescue Barn Brunch set for July 28

Mountain Valley Horse Rescue's annual Barn Brunch is July 28. The local lnon-profit depends entirely on private funding. This horse and rider are competing in a horse show for rescue horses.

If You Go … What: Mountain Valley Horse Rescue Barn Brunch

Mountain Valley Horse Rescue Barn Brunch When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, July 28

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, July 28 Where: Lake Creek. Contact MVHR for the address

Lake Creek. Contact MVHR for the address Cost: $50 per person

$50 per person Information: This annual benefit helps Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, one of the Western Slope’s only equine rescues. For tickets or information go to www.mountainvalleyhorserescue.com.

One of the Western Slope’s only equine rescues is hosting it annual Barn Brunch, and it’s not in a barn.

Mountain Valley Horse Rescue’s annual Barn Brunch is in a private Lake Creek home. If you want to know which home, you’ll have to buy a ticket.

Horse rescues do not receive federal funding, Shana Devins, MVHR executive director said.

“It costs more than $5,000 per year for the basic care of one horse,” Devins said. “Mountain Valley Horse Rescue relies on volunteers, foster homes, donations and sponsorships to provide for our horses.”

Mountain Valley Horse Rescue rescues, rehabilitates and finds homes for abused and neglected horses.

MVHR began in 2004 when two horses were found abandoned up in the Flat Tops wilderness. Now located on 115 acres along the Colorado River just outside of McCoy, MVHR offers horses a place to rest recover and move on to their new homes.

Right now, the rescue is home to 25 horses with a waiting list of 40 more.

“With every dollar we raise, the lives of horses are saved and their futures secured,” Devins said.

In addition to providing food, shelter, medical care and training for its rescues, MVHR works to reduce horse abuse and neglect through education and outreach.

MVHR also offers service days for adult and youth groups, summer day camps and other opportunities to get involved.